Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Fundraising Team Unveiled

Zanu PF Secretary for Finance and Economic Development who is also the acting Secretary for Commissariat Cde Patrick Chinamasa yesterday unveiled the Resource Mobilisation Committee which was appointed by President Mnangagwa to raise funds for the party's activities including preparing for the 2023 elections.

The committee was unveiled to the party provincial leadership across the country, War veterans' wings, Women's league wings among others.

Provincial structures were represented by chairpersons and the Finance Secretaries who will work hand in hand with the committee.

The Committee will be chaired by Central Committee member Cde Phillip Chiyangwa, who is also Zvimba South legislator.

Other members of the committee are Cdes Tafadzwa Musarara, Scott Sakupwanya, Zodwa Mkandla, Antony Pote and Elder Everasto Mudhikwa.

Cde Chinamasa said their task is to mobilise resources for the party.

He said if the situation warrants additional members will be added.

The committee will start their work with immediate effect.

The committee will be reporting and accounting directly to Cde Chinamasa. "Fundamentally, all the proceeds which are to be mobilised from this endeavour will be rigorously accounted for, with the Party's official Bank Accounts being the sole channel into which financial resources are deposited," said Cde Chinamasa.

He further said that the material and financial resources raised by the Fundraising Committee are intended to be applied towards amassing the 5 million votes for President Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections, funding the President's election in the 2023 harmonised, funding the Revolutionary Party's Parliamentary and Local Authority Candidates in the 2023 Harmonised Elections;

The Committee has been given a target of between US$90-140 million and is confident that it shall achieve its target. The Committee shall in its performance work together with the party's provincial chairpersons and party's provincial Secretaries for Finance. Cde Chinamasa appealed to all patriotic Zimbabweans from all walks of life to contribute generously to the fundraising efforts to be spearheaded by the Fundraising Committee.

In his acceptance speech Cde Chiyangwa said the committee is more than ready to work for the party and raise the required amount.

"Our task is to raise US$90-140 million to fund party programmes. Each province is expected to contribute about US$14 million. This is going to be achieved

"We will work with all the country's 10 provinces and achieve our goal," said Cde Chiyangwa.

Cde Chiyangwa urged Zimbabweans to support the ruling party Zanu PF which is committed to transforming the livelihoods of the people.

"I want Zimbabweans to support the ruling party Zanu PF, and make contributions.

"The President wants to make sure the party is financially sound. That is what we are going to embark on so that we can be able to make the party stronger once more financially. We need to prepare for everything. Our task is to ensure we raise the required funds for the party," said Cde Chiyangwa.

The ruling party is seeking to get funding from the diaspora, corporates, the informal sector, and also beneficiaries of the land reform programme.

Cde Scott said there is need to ensure the party secures more resources to fund its operations.

"Five million vote for the President can only be achieved when work together as Zimbabweans. I am committed to ensure we source the required amount. I am dedicated to serve my party," he said.

Mashonaland East Secretary for Finance Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe who attended the meeting said there is great task lying ahead.

"As the Finance Secretary for Mashonaland East province we have been tasked by the party to raise US$14 million to take care of the expenses we incur as a party, salaries for our workers, restructuring for cells, branches, districts and also preparing for the harmonised elections. So we have got from now up to 2023,".

"Yes, its achievable remember we are the ruling party. We have so many ways of raising the funds.

"We are not going to bulldoze any company but we have got well-wishers and we have got very well placed party members who are within our party Zanu PF," said Cde Kashambe.