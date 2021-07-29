South Africa: Men's Hockey Team Thumps Germany to Survive Another Day at Olympics 2020

Cape Town — The South African men's hockey team have won their first match at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Germany 4-3 on Thursday, July 29, after a dismal start with a loss to Great Britain on July 24 and Netherlands on Saturday July 26.

Goals from Matthew Guise-Brown, Keenan Horne and Nicholas Spooner were enough to see the scores locked at 3-3 heading into the final quarter, but it was Mustapha Cassiem's strike in the 48th minute that got his side over the line.

Meanwhile, the women's hockey team also lost 2-0 to Ireland in their opening Pool A game at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was a case of 8th in the world beating 16th but South Africa were anything but outclassed. A goal in each half was enough to settle the issue in the way of the match favourites, according to News24.