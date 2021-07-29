Zimbabwe: Judiciary and Police Complicit in Arbitrary Imprisonment of Human Rights Defender Makomborero Haruzivishe

analysis

Zanu-PF is using arbitrary imprisonment as a choice method of persecution, Gukurahundi style. Unfortunately, this time the judiciary, police and prisons seem to be fully in on it.

One of the methods of persecution during the Gukurahundi massacres was the arbitrary arrest and detention of opposition Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu) leaders, many of whom spent several years in jail without any legal basis.

In 1983, Lookout Masuku, Dumiso Dabengwa and several other Zipra (the military wing of Zapu) commanders were tried for treason regarding alleged arms caches. Separately, Sydney Malunga was also charged for treason and for supporting dissidents to overthrow the government. All were acquitted of the treason charges after their cases collapsed because witnesses and evidence were found to be unreliable.

But despite their acquittals, they all continued to be detained under ministerial order.

Then prime minister Robert Mugabe even scolded the courts for acquitting the Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu) and (the military wing of Zapu) Zipra officials. The officials remained in political detention and were released only as part of the negotiations for the 1987 Unity Accord. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

In all these instances the Zanu-PF government completely ignored and disregarded...