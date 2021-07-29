South Africa: More Than 5.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses From U.S. to Arrive in South Africa Next Week

analysis

The Pfizer vaccines arriving from Sunday will feed into the South African government's own vaccine delivery system.

The US is giving 5.66 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa, the US embassy in Pretoria has announced. Half of them will arrive by plane on Sunday and the other half on Tuesday.

The acting US ambassador to SA, Todd Haskell, told Daily Maverick this was part of President Joe Biden's promise to give 500 million vaccines to the world by the end of 2022.

The vaccines will be channelled to South Africa through Covax, the international aid initiative to try to ensure that low- and middle-income countries are not left behind in the global effort to vaccinate against Covid-19.

Haskell said the 5.66 million vaccines for South Africa would be the largest donation of Covid-19 vaccines to a single country by the US. The second-largest would be four million to Nigeria.

It was part of the wider work the US was doing to help vaccinate South Africans, including the project with Germany, France and the World Bank to finance the South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare to produce Johnson & Johnson vaccines in South Africa for this country and the rest...