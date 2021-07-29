Namibia: Mukerenge Resigns As Rundu Hospital Superintendent

29 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The Rundu Intermediate Hospital will on Friday bid farewell to its head of administration, Dr Joseph Mukerenge.

He has been the medical superintendent of the hospital for the past four years since taking over from Dr Yuri Yangazov.

Mukerenge is going back to the Rundu Medical Practice from where he joined the Rundu hospital.

"I had four wonderful years at the hospital, although there were challenges, I managed to overcome them. I wish the next person all the best and I will be available for any assistance, the hospital should not hesitate to reach me when they need assistance anywhere within my profession," he said.

"I have learned a lot while heading the hospital. I have acquired skills in management. Before that, I was just a medical doctor without administrative background as I have been doing clinical work most of my time."

Mukerenge is a graduate of the People's Friendship University of Russia in Moscow where he graduated in July 2006.

The hospital's chief medical officer, Dr Medson Chibwe, is set to take on the position in an acting capacity until the hospital recruits the next superintendent after Mukerenge leaves on Friday.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X