Namibia: Mukerenge Resigns As Rundu Hospital Superintendent

Rundu — The Rundu Intermediate Hospital will on Friday bid farewell to its head of administration, Dr Joseph Mukerenge.

He has been the medical superintendent of the hospital for the past four years since taking over from Dr Yuri Yangazov.

Mukerenge is going back to the Rundu Medical Practice from where he joined the Rundu hospital.

"I had four wonderful years at the hospital, although there were challenges, I managed to overcome them. I wish the next person all the best and I will be available for any assistance, the hospital should not hesitate to reach me when they need assistance anywhere within my profession," he said.

"I have learned a lot while heading the hospital. I have acquired skills in management. Before that, I was just a medical doctor without administrative background as I have been doing clinical work most of my time."

Mukerenge is a graduate of the People's Friendship University of Russia in Moscow where he graduated in July 2006.

The hospital's chief medical officer, Dr Medson Chibwe, is set to take on the position in an acting capacity until the hospital recruits the next superintendent after Mukerenge leaves on Friday.