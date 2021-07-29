Mauritius: Roof Slab Grant Scheme - Cheques Amounting to More Than Rs 2 Million Remitted to Beneficiaries Today

press release

Some 30 families from La Caverne, Phoenix and Curepipe received this afternoon their cheques, amounting to more than Rs 2 million, disbursed by Government under the Roof Slab Grant Scheme, during a ceremony held at the Municipal Council of Curepipe, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, and other eminent personalities.

In his address, DPM Obeegadoo highlighted that, among the beneficiaries, five each received a grant of Rs 50,000; 12 were each remitted Rs 70,000; and the remaining 13 beneficiaries received Rs 100,000. He reiterated Government's commitment in assisting every Mauritian family to have a roof before pointing out that, for this week, some 420 families are receiving cheques amounting to more than Rs 32 million under this scheme. He also underlined that since November 2019, a total of 1,765 families have received grants amounting to Rs 133,5 million under the Roof Slab Grant Scheme.

The DPM recalled that the scheme dates back to some 25 years ago and that with time, it has been upgraded to enable more needy members of the public to beneficiate from it. He underlined that, depending of their salary, beneficiaries of the scheme can nowadays beneficiate from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 under the Roof Slab Grant Scheme.

Moreover, he stated that the last official ceremony of remittance of cheques under the scheme dates back to January 2021 and, due to the lockdown period with the resurgence of local positive COVID-19 cases, the National Housing Development Co Ltd issued cheques to beneficiaries by post.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in Mauritius, the DPM pointed out that despite detecting several positive cases on a daily basis, there are only five or six persons out of 100 who present symptoms thanks to the national vaccination campaign. He observed that between 15,000 and 16,000 doses of vaccines are being administered on a daily basis and that seven out of 10 adults have already been inoculated with a first dose of vaccine. He added that among those already inoculated, one out of two have already received their two doses of vaccine.

DPM Obeegadoo also dwelt on the construction of 12,000 housing units and commended the beneficiaries for their hard work in building their house.