Zimbabwe: Zupco, Private Operators Join Vaccination Drive

Zupco and the private companies supplying buses that operate under its franchise and control have been vaccinating all drivers, conductors and other staff against Covid-19 to upgrade safety and are encouraging passengers to take up the offered vaccinations.

Zupco chief executive officer Mr Everisto Mudangwa said most Zupco staff had now been vaccinated and the company was keen that the private bus companies did the same.

"We are encouraging bus crews and passengers to be vaccinated. The majority of our crews have been vaccinated and we also encourage all our private players to be vaccinated for their own safety and that of the passengers," he said.

Inter Africa chief executive officer Dr Leonard Mukumba, who runs one of the largest private bus companies, said all his company's staff had been vaccinated and they were doing regular tests to make sure that they are all uninfected before carrying passengers.

"All our workers have been vaccinated and are being tested periodically to make sure that they are safe and they do not spread the virus," he said.

"We are also encouraging other bus operators to urge their staff to get the jab as it not only protects them, but reduces the spread of Covid-19 across the country. It will also ensure the safety of the passengers so I would like to encourage all bus operators to complement the vaccination program."

Mr Shadreck Tiripano, the founder and chief executive officer of Trip Trans, said all his firm's workshop staff have heeded to the vaccination call by getting vaccinated.

"All our workshop staff have been vaccinated and those who are working from home since we have decongested our workplaces are getting vaccinated at their local clinics. We are not forcing our workers to be vaccinated since it is voluntary ,but encouraging them to take the jab," he said.