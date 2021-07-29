Swaziland: Royal Crackdown - European Union Condemns Arrest of Two Eswatini MPs As Government Hunts for the Third

29 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The European Union says it is 'deeply concerned' by the arrest on Sunday of two members of parliament in Eswatini, who are due to appear in court on Thursday to seek bail. The two 'represent the voice of the people who elected them to Parliament', according to an EU official.

Opposition forces are planning to hold a march to the high court on Thursday to protest against the arrests of Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube. They had been calling for democratic reforms, including for the prime minister to be elected by the people instead of being appointed by the king. The state has charged them with inciting the recent violence in the country in an attempt to overthrow the government.

"The EU joins the calls of the US statement and is seeking to engage with the government of Eswatini as a matter of priority and urgency to discuss the subject," an EU official told Daily Maverick.

In its statement on Monday, the US said it was "deeply concerned" by the arrests as "the suppression of the right of individuals -- including Members of Parliament -- to freely express their opinions is unacceptable".

"The EU reconfirms that it is critically...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

