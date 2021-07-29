Zimbabwe: Vincent Targets Strong Show At Tokyo Games

ZIMBABWE'S golfer Scott Vincent, who is hoping for the best at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, says he is ready for the big challenge.

Vincent is scheduled to be on the course this morning, for the first round, at Kasumigaseki Country Club, as the men's golf event tees off.

The golf competition consists of a 72-hole individual strokeplay, for both men and women, scheduled over four days.

Scores are cumulative from round to round.

The player with the lowest aggregate score wins.

Vincent was set to play alongside Fabrizio Zanotti from Paraguay and Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines.

The women's event is scheduled for August 4 to 7.

The field, in both events, consist of 60 players, representing their countries.

Speaking from Tokyo, ahead of the start of the competition for the men's event, Vincent was optimistic.

"The course has been really good. It's in incredible condition, the greens are perfect, the fairways are perfect, the rough is long, there is about a foot of rough everywhere, and the ball definitely sits down," said Vincent.

"So, there is a premium on trying to hit the fairways this week, yes, there is a lot of reward for hitting it long, and straight.

"The course is a long course so it's kind of a good mix of both of, it can play into the long hitter's hands and it can also play into the short hitter's hands.

"What it really requires is you to be accurate but, obviously, you need to be straight as well.

"So, it's a very good mix and I think it's a great challenge this week and I am very excited to get started."

Round two is due to take place tomorrow and the groupings have already been done.

For rounds three and four, groupings will be done according to the cumulative score, at the end of the previous round, with the leaders (lowest cumulative scores) teeing off last.

The remainder of the field will likewise be grouped in a similar sequence.

Vincent is the first Zimbabwean golfer to compete at the Olympics, after qualifying for the Tokyo Games, when he finished 51st, in the men's Olympic Golf Rankings.

It's a tough competition, with some of the high ranked-golfers such as Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, all from the United States, among the top-ranked in the field, as well as Ireland's Rory Mcllroy.

The Tokyo Games are being held under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

"It's a shame that we can't go and watch any of the other Zimbabweans competing but we are following closely on the TVs," said Vincent.

"But, it has not affected my preparations at all, I am still able to do everything I need to do, to get ready.

"So, that's everything, the course is great, it's everything that we could ask for in a golf course.

"It just requires you to be at your best, and playing very well, there is no way around that, so ( I have been) working hard and, hopefully, it's all going to come right."

Zimbabwe Golf Association president, Mufaro Chivonivoni, who is in Tokyo as coach/team leader, said competing at the Tokyo Games, will be beneficial to Vincent's career.

"Our hope is that he performs to the best of his ability and we will see where that places him.

"Scott has a long career ahead of him and playing in a world-class field, like this one, can only be beneficial to his long-term career development," said Chivonivoni.

Meanwhile, rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin is up against Egypt's Abdelkhalek Elbana, Jordan Parry of New Zealand, Turkey's Onat Kazakli, Jan Fleissner of Czech Republic and Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan, in the men's single sculls semi-final C/D today.

The top three progress to Final C and the remaining crews go to Final D as they compete for placing, now that they are out of contention for medals.

Swimmer Peter Wetzlar might have missed the semi-finals, after coming fifth in men's 100m freestyle, in Heat Four, on Tuesday but he is happy with his performance.

He posted a personal best time of 50.31 seconds, improving from the previous one of 50.50 seconds.

The United States-based swimmer also set a new national record.

"I am very happy with my swim last night (Tuesday), to get the best time, to improve my standings, I am very pleased with the back of my race.

"I came back strong, I was happy with my last couple of yards.

"I am very happy with the new Zimbabwe record and so proud to have represented Zimbabwe and representing my family," said Wetzlar.

Sprinter Ngoni Makusha is scheduled to run in the opening heats of the men's 100m event tomorrow.