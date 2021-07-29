Kenya: Tokyo Olympics - Valiant Malkia Strikers Fall to Serbia

29 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Malkia Strikers put up yet another improved performance in their 3-0 to World champions Serbian in their Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday morning.

The Serbians, one of the favourites for gold here, won the three sets 25-21, 25-11, 25-20.

The 21 points Kenya registered in the first set were the highest the East Africans have gotten in the opening set here in their three matches so far.

Kenya lost her opening two matches 3-0 to hosts Japan and South Korea.

The third set was the most exciting of the three with the Kenyans holding their own against the European champions.

More to follow...

