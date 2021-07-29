Kenya: Sports CS Amina Mohamed Loses Husband Khalid Ahmed

Khalid Ahmed, the husband of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, is dead.

The family confirmed that Ahmed died in Nairobi after a sudden illness.

Following his death, President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed condolences to his family and friends.

"I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Mr Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Mr Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

"My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend Cabinet Secretary Amina, the children and the extended family as they come to terms with the sudden passing away of Mr Ahmed.

"I pray that God, the Almighty grants you the fortitude and grace to go through this difficult period of mourning your beloved spouse, father and relative," the President condoled with CS Mohamed.

The Head of State, who is out of the country in the United Kingdom on an official visit, remembered Ahmed as a gifted and successful businessman.

"It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of our nation shall be dearly missed," the President eulogised.

