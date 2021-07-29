Kenya: Sports CS Amina Mohamed Loses Husband Khalid Ahmed

29 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hellen Shikanda & Pscu

Khalid Ahmed, the husband of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, is dead.

The family confirmed that Ahmed died in Nairobi after a sudden illness.

Following his death, President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed condolences to his family and friends.

"I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Mr Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Mr Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

"My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend Cabinet Secretary Amina, the children and the extended family as they come to terms with the sudden passing away of Mr Ahmed.

"I pray that God, the Almighty grants you the fortitude and grace to go through this difficult period of mourning your beloved spouse, father and relative," the President condoled with CS Mohamed.

The Head of State, who is out of the country in the United Kingdom on an official visit, remembered Ahmed as a gifted and successful businessman.

"It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of our nation shall be dearly missed," the President eulogised.

More follows.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X