Kenya: Usa Two Good for Kenya Beach Volleyball Queens

29 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

In Tokyo

Kenya's beach volleyball ladies fell to USA in straight sets (8-21, 6-21) in their second match of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Shiokaze Arena Thursday.

The US pair of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponsil proved to have something extra against Kenya's Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha with the weather conditions abit better than they were during their first match against Brazil.

It was their second loss having also lost in striaght sets to Brazil (15-21, 09-21) in their first match on their debut at these Games. USA beat Latvia 2-1 (21-13,16-21,15-11) in their first match.

The Kenyans will return to action on Saturday in their third pool D match against Latvia at the same venue.

more follows....

