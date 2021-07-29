Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 18

29 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Just do it! Of Kenya's head-turning Nike kit

******

Kenya's Nike "honeycomb" Tokyo 2020 kit collection was roundly criticised back home upon its release by the American sportswear giants. However, it turns out the colourful kit is the talk of town in Tokyo with almost everybody praising its ingenuity. It stands out. A colleague blushed when pretty ladies stole glances at him at the Media Centre the other day, some of the lasses smiling seductively. "It's not about you, my friend," I warned him. "It's that Team Kenya Nike kit you are wearing that's turning those pretty heads," I added, much to his chagrin.

Jamaican athletes just love their Puma

*****

Jamaica's athletes played a pivotal role in the design of their Tokyo 2020 Puma gear. A total of 13 nations are sponsored by German sportswear firm Puma at these Olympics. "The Jamaican athletes were consulted in February 2019, during the development stages of the design, when executives from Puma visited and travelled throughout the island to track and field clubs and camps," EME News reported. The Puma brand was made most popular by Jamaica's sprints legend Usain Bolt who has since retired.

Advantages of Covid-19 vaccinations

******

The Japanese government has started accepting applications for vaccination certificates for people travelling abroad. Those in possession of such certificates showing they have received their Covid-19 vaccines will receive preferential treatment, including exemption from waiting times and virus test requirements when they land in some countries. These countries include Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland and Turkey. The certificates are issued free and can be issued on the same day when application is made.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X