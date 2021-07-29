Namibia: Covid Needs to Be Tackled Vigorously - Thieme

As the country continues to grapple with a global pandemic that has dealt so many heartbreaking blows and often times feel unrelenting, we must not lose sight of the measures that can alleviate the country's turmoil and steer us onto the path of recovery. This is the call to action by Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

According to Thieme, Namibia is indebted to all those who have played a part in the fight against the Covid-19 virus: "Immense gratitude must be extended to our healthcare workers who have faced many of the darkest days of the pandemic and whose courage and dedication to the lives of others have been examples of hope and fortitude. All our frontline workers - the backbone of so many essential services - have likewise stepped up to keep society moving, along with all communities that stepped in to help their fellow brothers and sisters in need."

Thieme added that as a representative of the private sector, he has been encouraged by the cooperation and partnerships with the government and fellow private sector players across the country, all of whom he said have exemplified what it means to hold hands in a time of crisis and deliver the kind of support that can only be realised when efforts are combined.

"I have similarly been moved by the actions within our own organisation to combat the Covid-19 virus and support one another with compassion and empathy."

Despite the solidarity shown thus far, the knocks taken by the country have been severe, and Thieme highlighted that relief is a matter of urgency. Thieme: "All those who do their part to stay safe by following the Covid-19 protocols - masking up, social distancing and sanitising - recognise that their acts to protect themselves go much further, and in fact bring our entire country closer to a safer place."

"When I recently tested positive for the virus, I, fortunately, did not have severe symptoms as I received my first jab before I fell ill. I look forward to being fully vaccinated. However, as has been stressed, we will not be out of this pandemic until everyone is protected. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to do everything they can to keep themselves and those around them safe."

"Our healthcare workers have been through more than what should have been expected of them; businesses are under strain; livelihoods continue to be put at risk, and families across the country are dealing with unspeakable loss. We cannot afford to tackle this pandemic with anything less than a vigorous, all-out approach, because doing so will prolong the adverse effects of the pandemic and impair our resilience to bounce back. The more resolutely we act now to lower our infection rate by using all the health and safety measures at our disposal, the sooner we will be on our way to healing," Thieme concluded.