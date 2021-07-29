Namibia: Omusati to Pray Against GBV, Covid

The Omusati region will host a prayer day against crime, gender-based violence and also the deadly Covid-19 pandemic tomorrow afternoon.

The governor of the Omusati region, Erginus Endjala, confirmed this to New Era.

Endjala has invited everyone in the region to kneel before God and pray against GBV, crime and other ailments affecting Omusati.

He said people should pray wherever they are and added that only a maximum of 10 people would be allowed at churches during the prayer day.

"(This) coming Friday, let us pray without ceasing. Let us call His name because nothing is impossible for the Lord to handle. I believe this prayer day will contribute a positive impact in our region," he said.

Endjala stressed GBV is very high in the region.

The governor said just a week ago, a 33-year-old man allegedly assaulted his stepfather to death at Ombonde Yomutsewondjamba village.

The deceased was trying to stop the suspect from beating his girlfriend and his mother when the suspect took sticks from the yard and hit him several times on the head.

He further added that the youth should refrain from violence and unnecessary things because this will put them in trouble.

"Churches and community leaders should unite to educate the people in society against GBV. I believe we can end GBV in our region if we join hands and pull in one direction to curb this situation," he explained.

He said people should feel free to report GBV cases at the nearest police station, social workers and the headmen whenever they feel unsafe.

The governor also called on the residents of the region to adhere to national health protocols, aimed at fighting Covid-19.

In the same vein, people are also called upon to avoid crowds, especially festivities such as weddings, memorials and burials.