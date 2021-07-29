Zimbabwe: Another Day, Another Biles Withdrawal

Tokyo. — The Tokyo 2020 Olympics lost one of their biggest names, from one of the most high-profile events on day five of the Games, when gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women's all-around final.

The American four-time Olympic champion shocked the world when she pulled out of the women's team final on Tuesday, saying she had to focus on her mental health - and the next day it was announced she could not take part in Thursday's event either.

Elsewhere, Annemiek van Vleuten finally got her hands on a gold medal in the women's cycling time trial - three days after mistakenly believing she had won the road race.

The Dutch cyclist finished nearly a full minute faster than Switzerland's Marlen Reusser, with compatriot Anna van der Breggen taking bronze.

In gymnastics, Daiki Hashimoto thrilled the host nation by taking gold in the men's all-around final.

Hashimoto, 19, moved Japan top of the medal table on 13 golds and London 2012 bronze medallist Beth Tweddle told BBC viewers "there wasn't a moment where you thought he was faltering".

There was a historic gold medal for Team USA, as the country's women's team won the first gold awarded in 3×3 basketball with an 18-15 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee. And Latvia's men also beat the Russian Olympic Committee into silver with a 21-18 victory.

In the men's basketball, Team USA recovered from their shock opening-game defeat by France with a thumping 120-66 win over Iran.

In total, the team landed 19 three-pointers, with Damian Lillard top-scoring with 21 points, while Devin Booker added 16 points and five rebounds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

USA Gymnastics said it fully supported Biles' decision to withdraw from today's individual all-around final, adding that the 24-year-old will continue to be evaluated to decide whether she will compete in the other finals later this week.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," said a statement from the governing body.

Several athletes praised Biles' decision to prioritise her mental health, including Jamaican gymnast Danusia Francis, who said: "Don't know about you, but I think Simone Biles just empowered everyone to put their mental wellbeing above everything else. What a queen. GOAT in more ways than one."

It was a case of second time lucky for Van Vleuten, who dominated the field in the women's road race on her way to gold.

After mistakenly believing she had won the road race on Sunday, the 38-year-old insisted she would not have been too disappointed had she missed out again this time.

"I think [the gold medal] is more for the people around me," Van Vleuten said. "I knew if I was going home with two silver medals I would still be a happy person.

"Tomorrow, waking up with this gold medal next to me, I'm not a more happy person. But it's super nice and I'm super proud."

The victory was even sweeter for Van Vleuten given the events of five years ago, when she suffered spinal injuries in a serious crash when in sight of gold at the Rio Olympics road race. -- BBC Sport.