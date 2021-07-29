Gambia: Beware of Information You Pick From Social Media On Covid-19

A lot of information (or rather misinformation or disinformation) without scientific basis continues to spread in social media.

Some claim that vaccines against covid-19 can affect the fertility of women, or that that they enter your cells and change your DNA, or that they are not effective, or that people with underlying conditions should not be vaccinated.

It is significant to note that social media is an open arena where anyone can say anything, whether right or wrong. Anyone with a facebook page is capable of posting anything on his or her facebook page, whether wrong or right. In a similar vein anyone belonging to WhatsApp group can post anything on that page, whether wrong or right.

Needless to say, a professional institution is careful with what it puts in its journal or post in its website because it has a reputation to keep. Getting information from such a source or a subject matter specialist is worth the while.

In other words, one should seriously consider the source of their information before they share it, especially when it has serious public health risks. Engaging in misinformation or disinformation about immunization against Covid-19 is a public health risk.

It is important to be immunised as soon as possible when the vaccine is offered to you and continue to practice preventive measures to break the chain of infection.