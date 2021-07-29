Gambia: Beware of Information You Pick From Social Media On Covid-19

29 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

A lot of information (or rather misinformation or disinformation) without scientific basis continues to spread in social media.

Some claim that vaccines against covid-19 can affect the fertility of women, or that that they enter your cells and change your DNA, or that they are not effective, or that people with underlying conditions should not be vaccinated.

It is significant to note that social media is an open arena where anyone can say anything, whether right or wrong. Anyone with a facebook page is capable of posting anything on his or her facebook page, whether wrong or right. In a similar vein anyone belonging to WhatsApp group can post anything on that page, whether wrong or right.

Needless to say, a professional institution is careful with what it puts in its journal or post in its website because it has a reputation to keep. Getting information from such a source or a subject matter specialist is worth the while.

In other words, one should seriously consider the source of their information before they share it, especially when it has serious public health risks. Engaging in misinformation or disinformation about immunization against Covid-19 is a public health risk.

It is important to be immunised as soon as possible when the vaccine is offered to you and continue to practice preventive measures to break the chain of infection.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X