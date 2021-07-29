East Africa: Kenyan Firm Little Eyes Ethiopian Market

28 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Little, Kenya's leading super-app platform has finalised plans to expand services to the Ethiopian market as the company seeks to stamp its authority in the continent.

This will be the fifth country after Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Tanzania where the company operates. The Ethiopian market has massive opportunities for growth, owing to its over 112 million population.

"Ethiopia has always been in our sight. However we have always been very cautious to get in there because of the nature of business," said Mr Kamal Budhabhatti, Little Chief Executive Officer.

"When we saw Safaricom heading to Ethiopia, we got the courage to get there. It is a large market and we see an opportunity to extend our services there," he added.

Under the new strategy, the company will start with Ride-hailing services in Addis Ababa. It has several corporates lined up to pick up its services. The company hopes to start food delivery and financial services in Ethiopia before the end of the year.

The expansion plan into one of Africa's populous countries has been on the company's to-do list for a long time. Covid-19 pandemic, which has slowed businesses across the globe since March 2020, delayed the dream.

The company said it will start with 2,000 drivers with a focus on scaling up the number to 10,000 in three months. Little plans to invest about 5 million USD in the next five years, with a provision to inject an additional 5 million USD based on the growth projections.

Mr. Budhabhatti exuded confidence that the company will be a significant player in the new market.

"We have some great Ethiopian partners. We felt that it is a very large market, and for us to succeed there, we need to work closely with Ethiopian companies who would bring a wealth of local and cultural knowledge. We have always understood the power of localization of our products."

"Having local Ethiopian partners would help us to ensure that the product is customised to meet the local needs of Ethiopians."

Currently, Little controls Kenya's market share in corporate clients with around 100,000 drivers on the platform.

The company has been adding products and services to its app over the past few months. Through the application, one can access the delivery services, transport, doctor's services, corporate services, and the wallet which enables one to send money, buy airtime, pay bills among other functions. Little has close to a million registered customers on the platform in Kenya.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X