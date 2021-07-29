Tanzania: Healthy Signal By Leader

29 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
Her vaccination at State House, Dar es Salaam is a key signal to Tanzanians that all, irrespective of their status, need the jab to avoid contracting the killer disease. A million doses of the vaccine have already been secured for the priority groups in the population that are at greater risk.

President Hassan's approach is in sharp contrast to that of her predecessor, the late President John Pombe Magufuli. He not only had declared that Tanzania was Covid-free but also ridiculed the measures to stem the tide of the respiratory illness.

Covid-17, as the experts have pointed out, is the worst health crisis since the Spanish Influenza more than a century ago, which claimed tens of millions of lives. The health scourge has not spared any part of the world, claiming millions of lives.

The region needs to co-operate in the fight against the pandemic. This invisible enemy knows no border in its devastating march that has seen infections rise daily in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and the other East African Community states.

A common approach is necessary as Kenyans, Tanzanians, Ugandans and others in the region interact daily in business and other spheres. By reading from the same script, the regional health authorities will benefit from the expert knowledge and measures by the World Health Organisation and other global agencies to roll back a disease that has wrecked economies, causing job losses and increasing poverty.

