Namibia: Police Probe Sibling Sexual Abuse

The Omusati police are busy investigating an incident in which a 32-year-old man is accused of sexually violating his 40-year-old mentally challenged sister.

Confirming the incident, Omusati police commander Titus Shikongo said the suspect allegedly crept into his sisters' bedroom on different occasions and raped her.

"We have not yet arrested the suspect. We are currently thoroughly investigating the matter. But be assured we know who he is and where he is residing," explained Shikongo.

The victim allegedly narrated the incident to her 63-year-old aunt.

Since by law a person deemed to be mentally challenged has no capacity to act, her aunt opened the case of rape on her behalf.

The alleged incident occurred at their family residence at Oukwandongo village in the Outapi constituency between 20 July and 22 July.