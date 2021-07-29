Namibia: High Costs Reduce Local Wheat Production

29 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

High production costs and unfavourable climatic conditions during the last few years have caused domestic wheat production to decline significantly. The cereal recorded its least local production during 2019/2020, with 4 466 tons of wheat produced for the entire year.

During 2020/2021, local production accounted for 37% of total demand and the rest (63%), was imported at a value of over N$64 million. The biggest production of local wheat occurred between October 2020 to January 2021.

According to research entity, High Economic Intelligence (HEI), the country's constant shortage of wheat has led to an increase in domestic prices by 15% during the 2020/2021 marketing season. The domestic price escalation was also attributed to an increase in global wheat prices and the supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19.

In HEI's recently released wheat grain report, it is anticipated that the local production will remain subdued for May and June 2021 due to the fact that wheat is cultivated in winter.

"The production of wheat will increase during the fourth quarter of 2021 into the first quarter of 2022 as a result of good rains. The importation of wheat from South Africa in the coming months will be affected due to supply chain disruptions as a result of the social unrest that occurred in that country in the past weeks," reads the report.

The HEI report recommends thatlocal producers take complete advantage of the marketing schemes implemented by the Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) to successfully market their crops.

In order to boost the local production of wheat, investment is needed in improved seeds, fertilisers, water availability and training. The report further stated the importance of commercial and development banks to provide crop producers with tailor-made financing. This, said HEI, will furthermore enable farmers to be more competitive in the context of the new dawn regarding the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

From 2010 until 2021, Namibia imported more than 1 million tons of wheat while a total of 112 020 tons was produced locally during this period. The largest production of wheat was recorded during the 2012/2013 period at 14 819 tons.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X