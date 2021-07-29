Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - Organisers Unveil Itinerary

29 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

After the Centre, South, Littoral and East regions, the competition will take off for the first time in the West Region in October.

Organisers of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race have unveiled the itinerary of the upcoming 2021 edition of the competition. The circuit was made known during the first preparatory meeting that took place at the headquarters ofthe Cameroon Cycling Federation(FECACYLISME) in Yaounde recently. The meeting was presidedover by the President of FECACY-LISME, Honoré Yossi.

According to the programme, the competition will take place from October 6 to 10, 2021. The race will have five laps. The race will kick off in Bangangté in the West Region on October 6, 2021. It will be a closed circuit race. The second lap will take place on October7, 2021 along the highway linking Bafia in the Mbam and Inoubou Division and Ntui in the Mbam and Kim Division. The third lap will take place from Yaounde to Ebolowa (Nkolondom) on October 8,2021, the fourth lap will take place along the Zoetele-Mkpawngand Meyomessala highway on Oc-tober 9, 2021 and the fifth lap will take place from Sangmelima toYaounde in the Centre Region onOctober 10, 2021.

In line with thepreparations, the President Honoré Yossi was on a two-day wor-king visit in Bangangte in the Nde Division. Honoré Yossi held talks with the administrative and municipal authorities in the division in preparation for the event. It willbe the first time the Nde Divisionand the West Region in generawill welcome the race.The ceremony for the presentation of teams will take place on October 5, 2021 in Bangangté headquarters of the Nde Division.

