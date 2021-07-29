Africa: AFCON Total Energies 2021 - Draws Announced for 17 August

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced the event during an evaluation meeting Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute chaired on July 28,2021.

The official draws for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) also known as CAN TOTAL ENERGIES 2021 that Cameroon will host in early 2022 will take place on August 17,2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced the event during an evaluation meeting Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute presided at in Yaounde on July 28, 2021.

Initially programmed for June25, 2021, the draws were postponed due to exigencies from the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Speaking during the meeting, Minister Mouelle Kombi said he had just confirmation from the Secretary General of CAF that the draws will take place on August 17, 2021. The evaluation meeting at the Auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office was to assess the level of preparedness for the draws of AFCON and the entire competition.

After the various presentations, the Prime Minister in his closingremarks said the level of preparations were fine and encouraged all administrations concerned to redouble efforts. Minister Mouelle29 juil. 2021 07:56 Kombi opened the series of presentations by stating the level of preparations by all the committees concerned and what remained to be done for the entire competition to succeed.He mentioned inspection missions that have been under-taken by CAF and the World's Football Governing body (FIFA) officials, said everything was almost ready at the Yaounde Conference Centre, stating that over 100 journalists will be accreditedto cover the draws ceremony. He also presented logistical,material and technical, health,security preparations.

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella presented the diplomatic contributions to the success of both the draws and the entire competition. Concerning visas, he said, diplomatic and consular missions have been instructed to reduce the period of issuing diplomatic,service, courtesy and ordinary passports to 48 hours. He said there was the systematization of online bookings. For the reception of high levelpersonalities and delegations, the Minister said there will be standby teams in the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport and Douala International Airport to be extended to the Garoua and Bamengoum (Bafoussam) Airports. He also made a series of suggestions to facilitate the participation of different foreign delegations and officials.

On security aspects, the Secretary of State to the Minister of Defence in charge ofthe National Gendarmerie,Yves Landry Galax Etoga andthe Secretary General of the General Delegation for National Security presented the different aspects and levels of preparations.