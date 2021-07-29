Zimbabwe: Zemura Features Against Euro Champs Chelsea

WARRIORS defender, Jordan Zemura, made a second half appearance as English Championship side, Bournemouth, rounded off their pre-season preparations with a match against European champions Chelsea, on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old was thrown into the fray by the new Cherries boss, Scott Parker, in the last 30 minutes, at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth, who get their season underway this Saturday with a Carabao Cup contest against MK Dons, squandered their lead against Chelsea, and lost the final preparatory game 1-2.

The Dorset club had taken the lead through midfielder, Emiliano Marcondes, in the second period.

But, goals from Armando Borja and Ike Ugbo, earned the European champions victory.

Bournemouth manager Parker insisted he was "very pleased" with the Cherries' performance, despite the defeat to a Chelsea side, which featured a mixture of regulars and fringe players.

The Blues fielded the likes of Cullum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic.

"I thought we played very well. I was very pleased, to be honest with you, against a very good opposition, top side," Parker told the Bournemouth Echo.

"Overall, I was really pleased in the sense of how we went about things. High energy, aggressive, front foot team that took it to Chelsea -- which was brave of us.

"The team was brave in terms of that. Attacking-wise, I thought we caused them some problems, at times.

"We were knocking on the door, before the goal. I thought we were right in the ascendancy, the goal came, which was good."

He feels some lapses should be expected at this time of the season.

"The two goals (we conceded) we are disappointed with. They were poor goals on our behalf," said Parker.

"There were some really good things and some poor things. It's to be expected at this moment, four weeks into pre-season.

"A group of players that are hearing a different voice, different rules, a different way of wanting to play, at times.

"Along that journey, along that way, at times, there will be a couple of bumps and that was probably seen in the two goals we conceded."

Zemura, who has risen from the development side, is looking to cement his place in the first team this year.

He played cameos last season and was limited to seven appearances in all competitions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He has been part of the Bournemouth pre-season and travelled with the side to Spain, last week, to prepare for the new Championship season.

The unrelenting heat of Marbella should have provided the right conditions for Parker to whip his side into shape and begin his revolution.

Zemura took a part in the tour friendlies as they encountered mixed results.

There was a 4-2 win over Spanish third-tier side, RB Linense, and a 1-2 loss to La Liga side Granada.

Speaking to The Herald, before they left Spain last week, Zemura said he was excited by the opportunities, which now lie ahead of him.

"My first two seasons were very fruitful as I was able to learn the ropes. Sometimes I would play for the development team and I did everything to try and improve several aspects of my game.

"I believe I have now matured but I feel I should also work extra hard to try and earn a regular place in the team," he said.