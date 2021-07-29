South Africa: Jabs for Most Pregnant SA Women More Than a Month Away

29 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Bateman

The majority of pregnant women in South Africa will still have to wait for a Covid-19 jab. Chris Bateman takes a look at what we do and do not know about Covid-19 and its impact on pregnant women or those planning to get pregnant, and when it is safest for such women to get vaccinated.

Most pregnant women in South Africa will have to wait at least another month for a potentially life-saving Covid-19 jab.

That is because in terms of the country's vaccination roll-out protocols and progress, unless a pregnant woman is 35 years and older, and/or helping deliver essential government services, she will only be eligible for vaccination from 1 September when the programme opens up to people aged 18 to 35.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, national vaccination roll-out coordinator and Deputy Director-General in the Department of Health, says adding pregnant women to existing special priority groups will be too complicated -- and would take three weeks or more.

"There are no priority groups for any medical conditions and adding pregnant women as a priority group would be too complicated. It's taken that long to set up each of the public sector programmes, so it's basically pointless to add...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X