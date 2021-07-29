South Africa: Western Cape Health System in 'Eye of the Storm' As Infections Rise and Restrictions Relax

29 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

As the Western Cape battles the third wave of Covid-19 infections, the province's officials warn the public not to let their guard down following South Africa's move to Lockdown Level 3 on Sunday.

"We have to make sure that we take this more seriously than ever before," said Premier Alan Winde during a virtual media briefing on Thursday, which was held with Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete to provide a provincial health update on the Covid-19 third wave.

Winde said the province "welcomed" the adjusted alert Level 3 regulations announced on Sunday, but reminded the public that a change in lockdown restrictions comes with "heightened responsibility". He urged people to continue to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in order to prevent infection and reduce transmissions in the province.

Winde's remarks were echoed by MEC Mbombo who said Covid-19 cases were still increasing, and the province was not yet out of the woods.

Cloete said the Western Cape is experiencing a flattening of the third wave, but that Covid-19 infections are yet to peak in the province. He anticipated that a peak would likely occur in the following seven to 10 days:

