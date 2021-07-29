South Africa: Western Cape Health System in 'Eye of the Storm' As Infections Rise and Restrictions Relax

analysis

As the Western Cape battles the third wave of Covid-19 infections, the province's officials warn the public not to let their guard down following South Africa's move to Lockdown Level 3 on Sunday.

"We have to make sure that we take this more seriously than ever before," said Premier Alan Winde during a virtual media briefing on Thursday, which was held with Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete to provide a provincial health update on the Covid-19 third wave.

Winde said the province "welcomed" the adjusted alert Level 3 regulations announced on Sunday, but reminded the public that a change in lockdown restrictions comes with "heightened responsibility". He urged people to continue to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in order to prevent infection and reduce transmissions in the province.

Winde's remarks were echoed by MEC Mbombo who said Covid-19 cases were still increasing, and the province was not yet out of the woods.

Cloete said the Western Cape is experiencing a flattening of the third wave, but that Covid-19 infections are yet to peak in the province. He anticipated that a peak would likely occur in the following seven to 10 days:

"We...