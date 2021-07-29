Zimbabwe: New Child Justice System On Cards

29 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A new child justice system is on the cards while the country will soon have a new law incorporating provisions of Zimbabwe's international obligations following the approval of two Bills by Cabinet on Tuesday.

The two are the Child Justice Bill and the Children Amendment Bill.

Presenting the post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Child Justice Bill and the Children Amendment Bill were presented to Cabinet by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

The Child Justice Bill establish a justice system for children in conflict with the law, in accordance with the values and principles underpinning the Constitution and the international obligations of Zimbabwe.

"The Bill seeks to entrench the principles of rehabilitation and restorative justice as an integral part of the child justice system, and to establish procedures for the screening of children to create special rules for a Child Justice Court," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

The Bill will provide for legal representation for children; and the sentencing options available for children while the age of criminal responsibility of a child is being reviewed upwards from 7 to 12 years.

Child Justice Committees will also be established at national, provincial and district levels that will be mandated with monitoring child justice.

The Children's Amendment Bill will amend the Children's Act to align it with the 2013 Constitution and incorporate provisions of International Conventions and treaties that Zimbabwe has ratified.

The Bill widens and criminalises instances of child abuse to include allowing a child to reside in or to frequent a brothel; causing the seduction, abduction or commercial sexual exploitation of a child; and causing a child to participate in the propagation of child sexual abuse material.

The denial of medical treatment or access to medical treatment to a child without reasonable cause will also be criminalised.

The Bill also places an obligation on any professional person who becomes aware or suspects, on reasonable grounds, that a child is being abused, to report that person to a police officer or a child protection officer.

Furthermore, the Bill will criminalise parents or guardians who enable the commission of an offence by a child or fail to take reasonable steps to ensure that the child does not commit an offence.

Abused children will be removed to a place of custody or detention in the best interest of the child and institutions that receive children must accommodate them in a family-type environment.

A new clause has been incorporated that empowers probation officers to obtain birth certificates for children without parental care.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X