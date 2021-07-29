South Africa: Schoenmaker Leads Charge in Team SA's Quest for Olympic Glory

analysis

Tokyo — Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett both won their 200m breaststroke semifinals, heading into Friday's final as the first and fourth fastest, while the men's hockey team beat Germany 4-3 in a thriller. Team SA was represented across six different codes on Thursday. Here's how they fared.

Cycling

Men's BMX, quarterfinals: Alex Limberg finished sixth in his heat over three runs, his best being his final effort. He scored 18 points and failed to reach the semifinals. There were four heats of six riders. Those ranked first to fourth in each heat qualified for the semis.

Golf

Men's first round: Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot an opening-round three-under-par 68 to sit five strokes behind early leader Sepp Straka (63) in the men's competition. Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz were two back on 65. Garrick Higgo was one under par through 14 holes when lightning forced the suspension of play.

Hockey

Men's Pool B - South Africa 4 Germany 3: Mustaphaa Cassiem scored the winner in the 48th minute as South Africa came from behind to win. Germany had gone ahead in the eighth minute before Matthew Guise-Brown struck from a penalty corner in the ninth minute and Craig Keenan put South...