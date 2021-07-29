Ethiopia, Algeria Vow to Heighten Collaboration

29 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia and Algeria have agreed to collaboratively work in various sectors thereby further consolidating their historic bilateral ties.

In a discussion held with Deputy prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, Algerian Foreign Minister,RamtaneLamamra vowed to strength bilateral relations with Ethiopia

and expressed appreciated the successful and peaceful accomplishment of the 6th national elections in Ethiopia.

RamtaneLamamraalso said that Algeria has long historic relations with Ethiopia and it is committed to continue bilateral relationships. He further requested the Ethiopian airlines to continue its flight to Algiers.

Congratulating Algeria for holding successful election, Deputy prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said that the quest is crucial and we will commence flight within the shortest time possible.

The two countries discussed conditions how to strength their roles in African Union (AU) due to their significant impact in the establishment of AU and to solidify bilateral relations.

They also discussed the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethio-Sudan border dispute and also government law enforcement operation in northern part of the country, according to Ambassador Dina Mufti, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria have enjoyed long-standing relations for many years. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the late 1960s, and particularly following the opening of the Algerian Embassy in Addis Ababa in 1976, the two countries have steadily strengthened a relationship based on their common interests. Ethiopia also opened its Embassy in Algiers, in 2016, it was learnt.

Both Countries have been playing a significant role in bringing a solution for border conflicts happened between neighboring countries.

The two countries have been working closely regarding regional and international agendas. Ethiopia and Algeria share a common interest and a common position in the fight against terrorism. They both hold the widely shared view that international terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They see terrorism, in all its forms, as a global problem that has no frontiers and cannot be associated with any particular religion, culture or societies. Their respective responses to terrorism have in part been inspired by some of the measures taken by the OAU and subsequently by the African Union.

Algeria is one of the key strategic partners of Ethiopia and so far; the two countries have signed more than 20 cooperation agreements in different fields including, Trade, Investment Protection and Promotion, Avoidance of Double Taxation. In addition to this, they have also agreed to cooperate in the areas of Science, Culture and Technical fields.

Both countries have also shown a strong desire to move forward and deepen their cooperation in all mutually advantageous fields with a view to heightening their ties thereby contributing a lot to have a prosperous Africa.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X