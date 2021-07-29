Ethiopia, Algeria Vow to Heighten Collaboration

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia and Algeria have agreed to collaboratively work in various sectors thereby further consolidating their historic bilateral ties.

In a discussion held with Deputy prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, Algerian Foreign Minister,RamtaneLamamra vowed to strength bilateral relations with Ethiopia

and expressed appreciated the successful and peaceful accomplishment of the 6th national elections in Ethiopia.

RamtaneLamamraalso said that Algeria has long historic relations with Ethiopia and it is committed to continue bilateral relationships. He further requested the Ethiopian airlines to continue its flight to Algiers.

Congratulating Algeria for holding successful election, Deputy prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said that the quest is crucial and we will commence flight within the shortest time possible.

The two countries discussed conditions how to strength their roles in African Union (AU) due to their significant impact in the establishment of AU and to solidify bilateral relations.

They also discussed the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethio-Sudan border dispute and also government law enforcement operation in northern part of the country, according to Ambassador Dina Mufti, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria have enjoyed long-standing relations for many years. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the late 1960s, and particularly following the opening of the Algerian Embassy in Addis Ababa in 1976, the two countries have steadily strengthened a relationship based on their common interests. Ethiopia also opened its Embassy in Algiers, in 2016, it was learnt.

Both Countries have been playing a significant role in bringing a solution for border conflicts happened between neighboring countries.

The two countries have been working closely regarding regional and international agendas. Ethiopia and Algeria share a common interest and a common position in the fight against terrorism. They both hold the widely shared view that international terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They see terrorism, in all its forms, as a global problem that has no frontiers and cannot be associated with any particular religion, culture or societies. Their respective responses to terrorism have in part been inspired by some of the measures taken by the OAU and subsequently by the African Union.

Algeria is one of the key strategic partners of Ethiopia and so far; the two countries have signed more than 20 cooperation agreements in different fields including, Trade, Investment Protection and Promotion, Avoidance of Double Taxation. In addition to this, they have also agreed to cooperate in the areas of Science, Culture and Technical fields.

Both countries have also shown a strong desire to move forward and deepen their cooperation in all mutually advantageous fields with a view to heightening their ties thereby contributing a lot to have a prosperous Africa.