Ethiopia: GERD Fund Mobilization Website Augments Diaspora's Support

ADDIS ABABA- The support for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has increased following the launch of a new fund mobilization website,Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation (EEPC) announced.

EEPC Corporate Communication Director Moges Mekonnen told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the Diaspora's support has augmented since the launch of the GERD fund mobilization website.

All Ethiopians home and abroad has shown their deep enthusiasm to contribute their part for the Dam's speedy completion, he said.

So far, 75,208 USD have been mobilized through the new website from 610 individuals within few days, according to him.

The launch of the website www. mygerd.comalleviates the obstacles to mobilize support for the dam among the Diasporas community.

"The diaspora community is actively supporting the GERD construction economically and through countering the foreign interference in the country's internal affairs."

Accordingly, the government will avail other platforms to facilitate the support for the GERD.