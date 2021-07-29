Ethiopia: Investigation Underway Into Cessna Caravan 208b Airplane Crash

29 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- Although the plane crashed yesterday was due to bad weather condition impacted with a hill side, further investigation is underway, said the Ministry of Transport's Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in briefing Journalists yesterday.

The AAIB Head Colonel Amdiye Ayalew said that the crash of Cessna Caravan 208B Airplane owned by the Abyssinian Flight Service and contracted to UN-WFP was caused by climate change.

The plane was flying from Jigjiga to Dire Dawa with two pilots and two passengers on board when it crashed. The aircraft departed from Jigjiga at 13:13 local time after 33 minutes of flight and at 13:46 due to bad weather condition crash due to climate change and impacted with a collision with Mounta hill side East Harerge, Haromaya, Combolcha, wereda.

Crew and two passengers disembarked safely and there was no injury and the accident investigation team is now moving to the site. Further investigation is undergoing. The rootcause of the accident would be known soon after the investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

