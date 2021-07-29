Zimbabwe: TZ to Re-Apply to Host ITF Events

TENNIS Zimbabwe will have to re-apply to host the three International Tennis Federation 18-and-Under tournaments that were due to take place between July and August in Harare.

All the events were postponed.

First to be postponed, were two events, which were scheduled for July 26 to July 31 and August 2 to August 7.

The third tournament had been lined up for August 9 to 14 and it was also moved.

The tournaments are held annually for three consecutive weeks.

But, with sport still suspended in the country, all the three events had to be postponed.

TZ manager, Cliff Nhokwara, said they will have to re-apply to the international federation, when they get approval from Government, to resume their activities.

"We have to re-apply to the International Tennis Federation and see where we can fit in, that's why we have a longer range to say mid-September into mid-October.

"We need three weeks, so that we try and fit in the three weeks, without clashing with any of the regional neighbours, that's the plan. "First of all, before we can even submit an application, we need Government approval to say we can host.

"So, as soon as we can get that approval, then we can approach ITF and say we are allowed to host," said Nhokwara.

South Africa are expected to host two events, running from August 30 to September 10.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first event is running from August 30 to September 3 and the second tournament is expected to take place from September 6 to 10. "So, after South Africa, we will try and host but we also have the Davis Cup in-between, on September 17 and 18, so we cannot clash our 18s and Davis Cup.

"We will try to host those 18s tournaments, the week after Davis Cup, that's the plan," said Nhokwara.

The national association had hoped to apply for more junior tournaments but, with the changes to the hosting of the three events, they may have to relook at their plans.

"I am hoping we will be able to host an additional two but it depends on how our regional neighbours are doing just in case.

"Unfortunately, we cannot always personalise all the events.

"If any Southern African country is trying to host, we will unfortunately be forced to share with them.

"But, if there are none then we can have four weeks here. So, that's the discussion we still have to have with ITF, through the development officer," said Nhokwara.

Two events were held in Bulawayo, between May and June, and focus was on the tournaments in Harare.