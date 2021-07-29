South Africa: Team SA Sprinter Akani Simbine Brimming With Confidence Ahead of 100m Olympic Race

analysis

With three-time champion and Rio 2016 winner Usain Bolt now retired, there is guaranteed to be a new Olympic 100m sprint king for the first time since 2004. South Africa's Akani Simbine is quietly confident that it can be him.

South African sprinting superstar Akani Simbine is going into the Olympics in the form of his life. If there was ever a time for him to become the first South African sprinter to land a podium finish since Reggie Walker in the 1908 Olympics, it is now.

In the build-up to what is generally one of the most anticipated events at the Olympics, world No 2 Simbine is brimming with confidence.

Three weeks ago, at the Gyulai István Memorial meet in Hungary, Simbine obliterated his 100m personal best time, the meeting record, the South African record as well as the African record when he ran 9.84 seconds.

"This year has been quite a journey for me. Everything has been working according to plan. Everything has worked according to plan and how we've actually wanted it to go... I'm very confident going into my races," Simbine shared with Daily Maverick from Tokyo.

"The last race I ran a personal best, which...