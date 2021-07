In Tokyo

Kenya Lionesses went down fighting 12-35 to Russia in their second pool c rugby sevens match at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium Thursday.

The Kenyan ladies had looked to be making a comeback after rallying from 14-0 down to trail 14-12 at halftime. However, the Russians put up an impressive display in the second half to secure their first win of the competition.

They had narrowly lost 12-14 to Great Britain in their first match earlier, while Kenya lost 7-29 to New Zealand.

