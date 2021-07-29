Namibia: Keetmanshoop Acting CEO Dies

THE Keetmanshoop municipality acting chief executive officer, Reginald Brandt has died.

He succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at the private hospital on Wednesday.

Keetmanshoop mayor Marie Schmidt confirmed Brandt's death and described him as a unifying, disciplined and visionary leader.

She said the day before he died, they were informed he was in the recovery phase and would be discharged. "All Keetmanshoop municipal offices are closed today.

People are heart-broken. No one can work under those circumstances.

His death came as a shock to us," said the mayor.

Brandt was the strategic executive for the Keetmanshoop Electricity Businesses Unit, Kebu.

He started acting as CEO on 3 May this year after the substantive CEO Desmond Basson was placed on administrative leave.

Prior to joining the Keetmanshoop municipality he was the planner for maintenance at ErongoRED.