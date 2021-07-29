Namibia: Windhoek's Council Meeting Postponed

The Windhoek municipality's monthly council meeting which was scheduled for Thursday, 29 July has been postponed until further notice due to the absence of majority of management committee members.

Windhoek's acting chief executive officer George Mayumbelo made the announcement on Wednesday.

This following a decision by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) to temporarily prohibit councillors representing the party from participating in any council-related activities until Friday.

The IPC occupies four seats on the 15 members Windhoek municipal council of which three are part of the management committee.

The party last Friday restricted all its councillors from participating in any council activities after having blamed them for the demolition of homes at Windhoek's Tobias Hainyeko informal settlement.

The councillors were also punished for siding with mayor Job Amupanda to accept the blame for the demolition and collectively apologising to affected families.

IPC councillors have therefore been asked to deeply reflect if they still have the people's interest at heart and still wish to continue serving the people.