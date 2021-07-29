Zimbabwe: Paidashe Mandivengerei

29 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

JANET Banana, widow to late Zimbabwe's first President, Canaan Banana has died. She was 83. Janet Banana succumbed to a kidney ailment Wednesday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo. Legislator Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga who is a niece to the deceased confirmed Janet Banana had been admitted to hospital for over a week before her passing. "She has been battling a kidney ailment for quite some time. She went into hospital on July 19 and unfortunately we have lost her," she said. Canaan Banana was Zimbabwe's first president between 1980 and 1987. He died in 2003 in the United Kingdom at the age of 67.

Former First Lady Janet Banana Dies

