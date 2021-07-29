South Africa: SA Hockey Men Fight Back for Famous Olympic Victory Over Germany

29 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

South Africa's men's hockey team scored a famous 4-3 win over Germany at the Tokyo Olympics, the fourth-ranked team in the world.

South Africa's men's hockey players have been knocking on the door against the so-called "bigger" nations at the Tokyo Olympics, but on Thursday they barged right through, beating Rio 2016 bronze medallists and world No4 Germany for the first time in an international competition.

The 4-3 winning score reflected how close the match was and it has left South Africa with a minuscule chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

South Africa meet Canada on Friday, but even if they win, they are unlikely to progress to the knockout stages due to Germany's much better goal difference.

Germany have a positive seven-goal difference while South Africa has a negative eight difference. It would require a huge win over Canada, and a heavy Germany loss against the Netherlands for South Africa to progress.

If Germany secure one or more points through a draw or a win against the Netherlands in their final match, they will be guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.

But considering the level of competition and the lack of preparation and funding that the hockey...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

