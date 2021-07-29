South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Visits Portia Primary School and Hyde Park Primary School

29 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Grade Rs and 1s at two schools receive toiletry packs through the WCED's Nelson Mandela Day initiative

This morning I visited Portia Primary School and Hyde Park Primary School to hand over toiletry packs to the Grade R and Grade 1 learners. The packs were donated by the staff of the WCED's Head Office, district offices, and the Ministry of Education, who took part in a drive as their commitment for Nelson Mandela Day. The drive was organised by the Transform to Perform team at Head Office.

I thank all of the staff members who contributed packs to the drive. Each pack contains a toothbrush and toothpaste, facecloth, soap, tissues, and a toy or sweet treat. A total of 130 packs were handed out to the learners of Portia PS, and a further 169 packs were handed to the learners at Hyde Park PS.

I also had the opportunity to speak to the learners about values in our schools, and how important it is to treat each other with kindness and respect - something we all need to do more of in these difficult times.

As part of the Transform to Perform intervention strategy, we have asked each school to choose the specific values they would like to see represented in their school, and to teach the learners about. I was pleased to see that both Portia PS and Hyde Park PS had their chosen values displayed for all to see. And it is evident from how the principals, staff and learners interact with each other that these values have been wholeheartedly embraced - something that Mr Mandela himself would have appreciated and applauded.

I really hope that we can make this an even bigger project next year.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X