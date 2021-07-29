South Africa: A Backtracking Contradictory Police Colonel and a 'Misrepresented' Conversation About the NPA - in Focus At Inquiry

analysis

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had to repeatedly remind a witness, Colonel Welcome Mhlongo, on Thursday that he was a police officer testifying under oath, after Mhlongo made conflicting statements about an issue.

State Capture Commission witness Colonel Welcome Mhlongo conceded he may have "spoken carelessly or negligently" when answering a question while testifying on Thursday.

Mhlongo was previously pointed to as being involved in corruption by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

Booysen, in a previous statement before the commission, said: "Mhlongo was... implicated by Advocate Mxolisi Nxasana for attempting to 'find dirt' on Nxasana at the behest of Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba. This was when Nxasana had succeeded Jiba as the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

"I acquired a copy of the statement of Mr Terence John Joubert, a Risk Specialist contracted to the office of the NPA, which confirms this."

During Thursday's proceedings the focus was on an affidavit by Queen Mhlongo, who the commission previously heard was stationed at the NPA's offices linked to the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Durban.

She had worked in the same building as Mhlongo and often visited his office.

Her parents had also gone...