Namibia: Maova Joins TS Sporting

Namibian goalkeeper Edward Maova has joined South African GladAfrica Championship club TS Sporting FC from local side Civics, online football site Idiskitimes.co.za has reported.

Apart from the 26-year-old Namibia goalie, the club has signed Nigeria's young winger Onyedikachi Ononogbu along with 12 other players with the hope of bolstering its arsenal ahead of the coming season.

TS Sporting were unlucky last season as they missed out on the playoffs after finishing fourth in the GladAfrica Championship.

Maova also had previous stints with the University of Pretoria FC (AmaTuks) and Royal Eagles FC, both in the GladAfrica Championship.

Besides Maova and Ononogbu, other players who joined TS Sporting are Samkelo Mbambo (FS Stars), Felix Obada (Gönyeli SK), Olwethu Ncube (JDR Stars), Boiki Modisakeng (AmaZulu), Thuso Mogale (Baroka), Sizwe Sithole (club less), Tumisang Mashele (Tuks), Sihle Gum (FS Stars), Lungelo Nguso (Pondo Chiefs), Sibusiso Fakude (club less), Siyabonga Dubula (Cape United) and Chingaemezu Ogbonna (Richards Bay).

TS Sporting was formed when Mbombela-based lawyers purchased a SAFA Regional League licence from Barberton City Stars in 2016, following City Stars' relegation from the SAFA Second Division.

In turn, City Stars purchased a licence from Justicia Celtic to stay in the SAFA Second Division, while TS Sporting gained promotion from the SAFA Regional League in 2017. The club was then promoted to the GladAfrica Championship in 2018 having reached the SAFA Second Division final, losing 5-4 on penalties to Maccabi F.C.