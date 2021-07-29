Namibia: Socks N Soup Saturday for Cancer

29 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibia will be hosting the 'Socks n Soup Saturday' on 31 July from 8:00 to 12:00 at the MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said that regular fundraising to sustain their operations have been severely hampered due to COVID-19, but that will not discourage them from fulfilling their mission of hope.

"Support us by purchasing woolly warm winter socks, funky shoelaces, fresh butternut soup, pancakes, hot dogs and freshly baked biscuits and rusks at our pop-up shop at MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe this Saturday," he added.

Sonia Kaseraera of the Cancer Association of Namibia thanking Shoprite Checkers on behalf of the organization for all the ingredients donated to make the 'Socks n Soup Saturday' a reality.

