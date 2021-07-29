Namibia: Natanael, Laryea Mega Fight Tomorrow

29 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa featherweight champion Sebastianus Natanael will tomorrow face a stern test when he defends his title against Ghana's young and determined John Laryea at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

The 30-year-old Natanael, who earlier this year defeated Zimbabwe's Jeremiah Mhere in Windhoek to claim the then vacant WBO Africa featherweight belt, will be making his first title defence against the 21-year-old Laryea in what is expected to be a crackerjack affair between the two pugilists.

Natanael currently boasts a record of 14 wins and two losses from 16 fights, while his Ghanaian opponent holds an impressive record of eight wins and one draw from nine fights. Laryea scored his victory in March this year against countryman Kamarudeen Boyefio, whom he stopped in the third round of their featherweight bout.

Speaking to this publication ahead of the fight, Natanael said his goal is to successfully defend his title and continue with his march towards bigger fights, and eventually a world title shot in the near future. On his young opponent, Natanael said he is not too worried with the Ghanaian as he will tame him.

"I am ready for this fight. My training has been going well and we have been working on some final touches before Friday's fight. I know who he [Laryea] is; I've seen how he fights and I can confidently say I am not bothered. I will go there and defend my title, that's all," he said confidently.

Meanwhile, his handler Nestor Tobias echoed Natanael's sentiments, saying they are focused on defending the title. "He is ready. As a boxer, I think you should always be ready for a fight and I believe Natanael is ready. We have been having good training sessions for the last couple of months. His sparring partners were great and they have all put in enough work for this fight. We are now just going to claim what belongs to us and that's to successfully defend our title," said Tobias.

