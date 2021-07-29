Zimbabwe: Seven Armed Robbers, Poachers Arrested

SEVEN suspected armed robbers and ivory poachers have been arrested in separate incidents in Murewa as police declare war on criminals countrywide.

The robbers-- Tatenda George Kapikinyu (24), Fungai Kaseke (40) and Jethro Mafukidze (27) were arrested for armed robbery cases, targeting cash and other valuable properties.

Police said the other four suspects -- Joseph Kabunze (67), Perfect Kabunze (29), Chatseka Mapuranga (39) and Makwanya Kahwiti (29) were arrested after they were found in possession of ivory.

Police have since recovered four pieces of elephant tusks weighing 12,5kg worth US$2 635 as investigations continue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"The ZRP has intensified operations to account for armed robbery syndicates in the country.

"Police in Murewa arrested Tatenda George Kapikinyu (24), Fungai Kaseke (40) and Jethro Mafukidze (27) for robbery cases which occurred in and around Murewa.

"Meanwhile, on July 25, 2021 at Chatseka area, Mutawatawa, Murewa, police also arrested Joseph Kabunze (67), Perfect Kabunze (29), Chatseka Mapuranga (39) and Makwanya Kahwiti (29) for unlawful possession of ivory.

"The arrest led to the recovery of 4 pieces of elephant tusks weighing 12,5kg valued at US$2 635.

"Investigations are underway," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Armed robbery and poaching activities have been on the increase countrywide with some of the suspects having been arrested while others are still at large.

Police detectives recently arrested five suspected armed robbers who stormed a house in Bikita and stole a gun, ammunition and two cell phones before fleeing.

The five, Wonder Mahuni (42), Wirimai Gatsi (37), Christopher Danda (40), Evidence Damu (34) and Peter Jodo (35) were reportedly armed with a pistol, hammer and machetes when they committed the offence.

The suspects stormed the complainant's house, attacked the complainant and his wife before stealing a safe box containing a malfunctioning revolver, unknown number of ammunition and two cellphones.

Also stolen was cash amounting to US$70 and R700.

Meanwhile, police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man for murder case which had occurred the previous day at Nyandeni Village, Matobo.

The suspect struck the victim aged 27 with an axe several times on the head after an argument over a theft case in which the victim stole pots and cooking oil from the suspect.

In a related case, Police in Sanyati are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a man aged 46 died at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted on July 15 after he was stabbed on his back by a suspect on July 1 following an argument relating to salt.

Investigations are in progress.