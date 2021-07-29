Zimbabwe: Over 60 000 Panners, Border Jumpers Arrested

Almost 26 000 gold panners, members of machete gangs and other criminals associated with these have been arrested in mining communities countrywide since January and another 36 505 border jumpers and smugglers have been arrested over the same period.

Machete gangs and other gangs using knobkerries, resurfaced countrywide since last year targeting mines and people keeping large amounts of cash at home, as well as intimidating communities.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation against panners and machete gangs, "Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere" and "No to Machete Gangs", will continue until there was order countrywide.

"On July 26, 2021, police arrested 140 people involved in illegal mining activities across the country. The police have so far arrested 25 795 people since the commencement of the operation code named, "Chikorokoza ngachipere/ isitsheketsha kasiphele and no to machete gangs.

The operation was ongoing and covered all provinces. Those that resist risk being arrested and face deterrent sentences as the police are in constant contact with the judiciary.

A few months ago, police restored order in mining areas after taking on the machete gangs head-on, arresting large numbers of people and thwarting a wave of violence that threatened to disturb gold mining and consequently deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refiners. Most of those arrested were fined since there was no evidence they had committed other criminal offences.

But others were sent to court for prosecution, facing a range of charges.

In another operation targeting border jumpers, police also arrested 257 people under the operation meant to curb cross border crimes.

Since the commencement of the operation on January 1, 2021, police have so far arrested 36 505 people for violating the Immigration Act under Operation "No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe".

Some of the suspects were fined while others are expected to appear in court soon after been screened. Police have since warned the public against using illegal exit and entry points as they risk being arrested and prosecuted.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police will continue making patrols and arresting anyone found on the wrong side of the law during this period where smuggling and border jumping cases are rife.

Government recently beefed up security along its border with South Africa to curb smuggling and other rent-seeking activities, which could be costing the country more than US$1 billion annually in unpaid customs duty.

State Security Minister Owen Ncube and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe together with Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander-General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo and Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Ambassador Isaac Moyo, recently visited Beitbridge Border Post to assess the state of security and the level of crime along the border.