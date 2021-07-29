Tunisia: Covid-19 - 5,400 Vaccines Administered in 5 Governorates Over Past Two Days (Mod)

Tunis/Tunisia — Military teams administered 5,400 vaccine doses over the past two days, as part of the support to national efforts to combat COVID-19, especially in remote areas of the governorates of Kairouan, Jendouba and Kebili.

The Ministry of National Defence said Wednesday in a press release that vaccines had been administered to the following citizens: 1,780 in Kairouan, 1,220 in Jendouba and 2,400 in Kébili.

The jab drive of the first shot is still going on in the governorate of Siliana where the number of vaccinated inhabitants has so far reached 4,785.

The administration of the 2nd shot has started Wednesday in the governorate of Tataouine for the benefit of 10 thousand citizens who had received the first dose of between July 7 and 18.

The mixed medical teams, permanent and mobile, in the various mentioned governorates will also raise awareness of the importance of the vaccine to protect against COVID-19, especially for the elderly or suffering from chronic diseases, the ministry said.

The number of vaccinated people in these governorates should reach 70 thousand, it added.