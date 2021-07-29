Malawi: I Remain Chakwera's Mouthpiece Despite Going On Sabbatical Leave--Brian Banda

29 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

State House Press Secretary Brian Banda has dispelled romours disclosed that he remains the official spokesperson for President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera despite applying for a four months' leave of work to pursue further studies at the Chinese Peking University.

Banda leaves Malawi for China on 6th August 2021 returning on 26th November 2021.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times today, Banda said the Chinese Embassy has given him a scholarship to study leadership programme at Peking University in China.

"The truth of the matter is that I have not resigned. I am simply going to school at Peking University in China," he said.

Asked if he was aware of plans to fill his post in his absence, Banda said "I have no control on should speak for the President".

"So, I can't dictate to the President on who should be the next State House Press Secretary. But what I know is that I am still State House Press Secretary and there are no changes," he reiterated.

It leaves a lot of questions why the hiring authority - President Chakwera - would let his spokesperson go on a study leave without an acting Press Secretary to handover to. State House recently lost (to death) Martha Chikuni, Head of Marketing.

Nyasa Times understands that Blantyre City Council Public Relations Officer Anthony Kasunda, has been earmarked for the prestigious job.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X