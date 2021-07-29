Tanzanians Invited to Invest in Oman

TANZANIANS have been invited to invest in Oman including owning properties in ongoing efforts to further strengthen the two countries relations particularly in trade and businesses.

The invitation was announced here onj Wednesday by Muriya- Oman Real Estate and Tourism Developer' management when launching their fourth annual property show in Tanzania, saying that the Oman/Tanzania relations can further be cemented by having Tanzanians owning properties and run businesses.

Ms Ghiziane El Gouchi - Sr. Manager of the Real Estate informed journalists at a press conference that they have decided to introduce 'property shows' in Tanzania to open opportunities for Tanzanians to invest in Oman. The Oman government owns 30 per cent of Muriya Estate.

"The four-day property show starts today (yesterday) here in Zanzibar before doing the same in Dar es Salaam from August 4-6 this year. We ask people in Zanzibar and mainland to apply and attend the shows to learn more," she said.

She said Muriya the Oman's largest and most diversified real estate developer lures local buyers of property to go to the Gulf state. "We invite key industry players and potential investors to discuss investment opportunities in Oman," he said.

Ms El Gouchi said "This year's special edition will address the current market demand as well as introduce information about Muriya's integrated tourism complexes in Oman with the real estate community.

"We will showcase quality real estate developments and high-profile international investment opportunities in its two destinations, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman. She said that the aim is also to strengthen Oman's status as a global real estate investment destination. Muriya's events will feature a series of speeches, presentations, expert talks and market analysis. The Manager explained further that

"Jebel Sifah, Muscat's lowest density destination, offers a one-of-a kind investment opportunity of owning a home in an established community." With an area of 13.6 million square metres, Muriya's flagship destination Hawana Salalah is located in the tropical city of Salalah in the Governorate of Dhofar in Oman.

"The destination is home to Oman's first aqua park, a 170-berth marina, freehold residences, retail venues, restaurants and cafes." Muriya, with over U$ 750 million investments, is behind major developments throughout the Sultanate of Oman and will continue to bring real estate offerings that represent unique living and investment opportunities, she said.