Tanzania: President Samia to Receive Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Plane

29 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to receive a Bombardier Dash 8 - Q400 aircraft in Dar es Salaam tomorrow (July 30, 2021).

The craft is expected to land at Dar es Salaam's Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at around 15:00hrs.

According to the Aerospace Technology's website, Bombardier DASH 8 - Q400 is the "newest member of the Dash 8 family, the Q400, had its first flight in 1998 and entered commercial service in February 2000."

The manufacturer's website states that the Q400 Dash 8 airliner was developed by Bombardier to meet the requirements of regional airlines for larger aircraft on high-density, short-haul routes.

Most air transport websites say the aircraft can carry between 70-90 passengers per trip.

