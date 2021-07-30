Zimbabwe: Local Musicians to Rock Zimfest Live in UK

All is set for the popular Zimfest Live show which is to held in the United Kingdom this weekend.

The show, which returns after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will feature local acts such as Jah Prayzah, Trevor Dongo, Gemma Griffiths, Poptain and Tamy Moyo.

The annual family-friendly music festival will return to Colesdale Farm on 31 July and will be hosted by UK-based actor and comedian, Munashe, King Alfred and Empress Trish.

According to the show organisers, it is Jah Prayzah's second time headlining Zimfest following his outstanding slot in 2017.

Gemma also returns to the fold after performing at the festival in 2019.

Trevor Dongo, Tamy Moyo and Qounfuzed will make their debut at one of the first major Southern African events to take place in the UK this summer after a challenging year.

A representative from Redcliff Management said: "It's great to be back after a year that reshaped the arts and entertainment sector in a big way. We're hoping that this year's live event will mark the beginning of us returning to some form of normality.

"Given the current climate, our priority is everyone's safety and we've been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure we deliver a safe event.

"We are also working closely with local authorities and the Safety Advisory Group to ensure our plans are in line with and adhere to any new or required regulations so that our attendees feel reassured and have an enjoyable festival."

The organisers said the festival, now in its 21st year, will feature a rolling selection of DJs and performers, some of whom will appear for the first time and others who have featured in the line-up in previous years.

"We've got a really diverse range of artists and different genres of music that will allow festival-goers to experience their own musical journey while reconnecting with people they haven't seen in a long time," the organisers said.

They are working closely with Express Links International Limited, as the money remittance company returns as a headline sponsor after a successful partnership in 2019.

Peter Pembere, CEO of Express Links International Limited, said: "Live events have always been about creating great experiences and Zimfest continues to deliver the very essence of an in-person event.

"It is one of our favourite annual events and it's even more special this year as we will be celebrating more than good music, art and culture, but the opportunity to bring people together again - and what better way than Zimfest.

"To create the right environment, businesses have had to adapt and adjust how they look and operate, without changing the customer's value and experience. The pandemic has been a catalyst for digital growth across the money transfer sector and we have seen growth in the last 12 months, but we are thrilled that we will be able to interact with our customers who have been instrumental to our growth during this period.

"At the heart of our corporate culture is the ongoing relationships we have with our stakeholders and client base, and this is driven by providing a range of services that contribute to the overall experience. We are looking forward to sharing what we have in the pipeline."

Sponsors for the 2021 event include Nyaradzo, Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan, Tann Law and My Hippo Store.